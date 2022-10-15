Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recalls how she did her eye make-up as per the suggestion of the late actress Nadira in the 1969 film ‘Talash’ opposite Rajendra Kumar.

Nadira, who had worked with legendary actor Dilip Kumar in ‘Aan’ and also with the ‘showman’ of the industry Raj Kapoor in ‘Shree 420’ told Sharmila that her eyeliner doesn’t gel well with her face and she should use eye pencils to make it look perfect.

Sharmila shares: “I was shooting for the film ‘Talash’ in Kashmir. Nadira ji called me and said ‘the way you put your eyeliner doesn’t gel with your face’. She suggested using an eye pencil and then smudging. From then, it became my style.”

After listening to her story, ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Bidipta requested Sharmila to do the same eye-make-up for her and also asked to perform with her on the song ‘Ab Ke Saajan Saawan Mein’ from the 1975 multi-starrer comedy-drama ‘Chupke Chupke’.

Furthermore, Senjuti Das from Kolkata impressed Tanuja with her performance and singing style on the track ‘Roz Sham Aati Thi’ from the Tanuja-starrer film ‘Imtihan’ which was released in 1974 with Vinod Khanna as a male lead and also featured Bindu.

Tanuja said: “You sang it with so much feeling. I felt all the emotions when you sang the song.”

The singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221015-160005