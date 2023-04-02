YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila on Sunday wrote to the opposition party leaders of Telangana, requesting them for a joint fight for the sake of the unemployed youth.

Sharmila said that it was a historic necessity to set aside political differences and demand justice from the ‘insincere’ and ‘insensitive’ government that had failed to release notifications and fill up posts, in the last nine years.

The letters were addressed individually to state Congress chief Revanth Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, TDP’s Kasani Gnaneshwar, TJS leader Kodandaram, MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga, CPI-M leader Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, JSP’s Shanker Goud, and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Your party’s fight against KCR government’s attitude towards the unemployed is commendable. Added to his failures is the paper leakage scam that has derailed the hopes of the youth who were waiting for the notification for ages. Your fight in this direction has been crucial and we always extend our solidarity. While we do this, we also feel the time has come where we all join together and form a Joint Action Committee to wage an intense battle against the BRS rule and ensure justice to the jobless,” wrote Sharmila.

“From Biswal Committee’s recommendation to fill up 1.91 lakh vacancies, to ensuring fair investigation in the TSPSC paper leak, together we have to put pressure for the sake of the youth whose sacrifices had paved the way for the formation of Telangana. While we have been fighting individually, let us join hands for the future of the state and the future of the youth,” added Sharmila.

