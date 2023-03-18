ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Sharon Stone breaks down as she admits losing ‘half her money’

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone broke down in tears during a heartfelt speech at a charity fundraiser as she told the audience she lost “half her money to this banking thing.”

The 65-year-old Hollywood actress gave an emotional speech at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s ‘An Unforgettable Evening’ event in Beverly Hills, California in which she urged audience members to pledge their cash to the good cause – and admitted she was still determined to help despite suffering a huge financial setback, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During her turn on stage at the Four Seasons’ Beverly Wilshire hotel, Sharon told the crowd: “I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult.

“I’m a technical idiot, but I can write a f****** cheque. And right now, that’s courage too, because I know what’s happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here.”

Sharon did not give any more details about the cause of her money troubles, but her revelation comes shortly after the headline-grabbing demise of Silicon Valley Bank which collapsed this week and caused instability in the financial markets.

During her speech – which she gave on receiving the charity’s Courage Award – the ‘Basic Instinct’ star also addressed her grief over the death of her brother Patrick Stone, who passed away in February at the age of 57 after a battle with heart disease.

She went on: “My brother just died, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here. This is not an easy time for any of us.”

“This is a hard time in the world, but I’m telling you what, I’m not having some politician tell me what I can and cannot do. How I can and cannot live, and what the value of my life is and is not. So stand up. Stand up and say what you’re worth. I dare you. That’s what courage is.”

20230318-110803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will Smith visits life coach almost a year after Oscars slapgate

    Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra was offended because Mallika Sherawat called India...

    Paris Hilton on ‘Holy Trinity’ moment with Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan

    ‘Batgirl’ movie, ‘Scoob!’ sequel get killed by production studio over budget...