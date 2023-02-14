ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Sharon Stone confirms tragic death of brother Patrick in video

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Sharon Stone paid an emotional tribute to her brother Patrick Joseph Stone as she confirmed his death from heart attack.

The singer-songwriter died at the age of 57, just two years after the death of his 11-month-old son, River, from organ failure, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In a tearful video shared on Instagram, the ‘Basic Instinct’ actress said: “Hello everybody, this message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday.

“Yes, he is the man who was the father to River who we lost last year at 11 months old. He is survived by his wife Tasha and his son Hunter and his daughter Cailee.”

Mirror.co.uk further states that Sharon, 64, then thanked fans for their support as she opened up about her “immeasurable grief”.

“Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences. Yes we’ve had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, so many of you also have,” she said.

20230214-161803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When Kristin Chenoweth was ‘practically killed’ in a set accident

    Joey King reveals she learned incredible life lessons from co-star Brad...

    Suraj Sharma: “Being from Delhi reflects in my craft”

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ‘working through’ their relationship