Sharon Stone is headed to DC-verse with a negative role in ‘Blue Beetle’. The Oscar nominated ‘Basic Instinct’ star will play the villain in the movie, as reported by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Sharon Stone will be playing the character of Victoria Kord, which is a new creation for the movie. This is Stone’s second stint in the DC-verse, she previously had a role in the 2004 DC movie, ‘Catwoman’, starring Halle Berry.

Along with Sharon Stone, Raoul Max Trujillo of ‘Mayans M.C.’ will also be a part of the DC movie as Carapax the Indestructible Man. In the comics, the character Conrad Carapax is an archaeologist whose mind blends into a robot’s body.

‘Blue Beetle’ will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto and is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. It stars Xolo Maridueña of ‘Cobra Kai’.

In the movie Xolo will play the role of teenager Jaime Reyes who becomes a superhero when he comes across an alien armour.

‘Blue Beetle’ is the first movie from DC to feature a Latino hero and Warner Bros. is targeting a release date of August 18, 2023 for theatrical release.

Sharon Stone became famous with the movie ‘Basic Instinct’, which released in 1992, she went on to receive an Oscar nomination for ‘Casino’ in 1995 and she has an Emmy for her guest role in ‘The Practice’ in 2004.

She is also set to star in the new season of ‘The Flight Attendant’ (HBO), which will debut on April 21.