INDIA

Sharpshooter of Ashok Pardhan-Neetu Dabodhiya gang held in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

An alleged sharpshooter of the Ashok Pardhan-Neetu Dabodhiya gang has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a seer in Delhi’s Najafgarh area, a Delhi Police official on Tuesday.

The accused has been Sikander alias Rohit, 27, a resident of Nangloi.

According to police, the incident took place after sant Akash Nath did not invite Sushil Dass, who also proclaims himself to be a sant of the Nath community, to a bhandara. While Nath escaped unhurt, one of his devotees was injured after he was hit by the bullet.

“Last year on February 13, Nath had organised a ‘bhandara’ in a temple at Rana Ji Enclave, Najafgarh and invited all the nearby sants of the Nath community. Dass, a resident of Baprola village, also proclaimed to be a sant of the Nath community, was not invited to the bhandara due to which he was not happy,” said the official.

Sikander, along with Dass and others, had reached the temple and started arguing with Nath.

“During the heated arguments, one Pradeep and Sikander took out pistols. Pradeep fired at Nath, but he narrowly escaped and one of his devotees sustained bullet injury. Thereafter, all the accused ran away. Pradeep has been convicted in a murder of a Delhi Police constable in 2011 in Ranhola where the constable was killed over a land dispute,” said the official.

“Police received a tip-off regarding Sikander following which a raid was conducted and he was intercepted in a car near Chhawla drain by a police team and nabbed,” said a senior police official.

Sikender on March 22, 2017, along with his associates Ashok Pradhan, Lalit Rathi and others shot dead Kala Aasodia in police custody in the court complex in Haryana’s Jhajjar in retaliation of killing of Ashok Pradhan’s brother by Kala Aasodia. He was previously involved in three cases registered in Haryana and Delhi.

“Ashok Pradhan and Sikander were planning to kill rival gangster Neeraj Bawania and his associates, who are lodged in different jails, while they were to be produced in courts in order to take revenge for the killing of their associates by the rival gang members,” said the official.

20230221-203603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IDBI Bank announces limited period special 500 days deposit under the...

    K’taka 2nd PUC results declared without exams

    Coconuts, peanuts mark the journey of Indo-US NISAR satellite from US...

    Trader arrested in PDS scam case, sent to 8-day ED custody