Sharpshooter of Cheenu gang nabbed in east Delhi

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a notorious sharpshooter of the Cheenu gang who was involved in various criminal activities in east Delhi, a police officer said on Thursday.

“The accused later identified as Deepak Verma was arrested on Tuesday night from Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area by a team of when he came on a scooty with a firearm,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said.

The accused had come to meet one of his contacts in east Delhi.

“A resident of Geeta Colony, Verma was a sharpshooter of the Cheenu Gang. He was involved in various cases of attempt to murder, murders and the Arms Act,” Singh added.

–IANS

sp/kr