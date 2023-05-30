INDIA

Sharpshooter of Hasim Baba gang nabbed in Delhi

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 43-year-old sharpshooter of infamous Hasim Baba Gang, who was wanted for a murder in Delhi’s Jama Masjid area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Sehzad alias Samir, a resident of Indira Vihar.

As per police, the Hasim Baba gang mainly operates in the area of East, North-East and Shahdara districts of the national capital.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on the direction from jailed gangster Hasim Baba, Sehzad along with his three associates shot dead one Imran alias Nanhe last month.

Investigation revealed that Sehzad would come to Delhi Cantonment railway station following which a trap was laid and he was apprehended by police.

On interrogation, he divulged that on April 28, when Hasim Baba came to the Patiala House Courts from jail to attend the trial, he along with his associates — Shanu, Burhan and Maya — met him.

“After getting direction from Hasim Baba, he and his associates went to Kabutar Market, Jama Masjid and killed Imran,” said the official.

