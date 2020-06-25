Sharpshooter who left threatening notes after firing nabbed

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter who was allegedly hired by gangsters, sitting in jails, to carry out murders and extortion in Delhi-NCR areas, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Harish who is a resident of a village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district and was actively involved in the firing that took place on June 23.

On June 23, back to back firing incidents took place in the national capital’s Najafgarh, Narela and Bindapur. In two of these incidents, the accused after firing left behind a threatening message on a paper slip.

At the firing at PC Jewellers and Gahana Jewellers showroom at Najafgarh, they left a note signed by “Sethi Bhai Lawrence Bishnoi -Kala group”. In the firing at property dealer’s office in Narela, they added names of Sonu-Akshay Palda-Sachin Bhanja-Sethi Bhai, the police said.

Following the same, the sleuths of the Northern Range were specially assigned the task to work-out these recently committed sensational firing incidents carried out in broad day-light which had created chaos for the probe agencies.

The investigators first began by tracking new recruits of certain infamous gangs operating from jails, as it had transpired that certain gangsters are passing instructions, while sitting in jails, through different sources to their new recruits to commit murders and extortion in and around the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

During the tracking, names of certain persons including Manjeet, Vishwajeet, Vikas Aalias Diljale, Harish, Bachhi and Brijesh came to fore as new recruits of infamous interstate “Lawrance Vishnoi- Kala Jathedi- Akshay Palda-Raju Basodi- Sethia gang.

Afterwards, the team began to monitor the movements of these suspects, but, they were frequently switching their hideouts in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. Finally, on June 24, when a tip off was received on that one of the accused involved in back-to-back firing incidents of June 23 has been identified as Harish.

It also came to the notice of the police that he is wanted in two sensational murders cases besides one car-jacking and one attempt-to-murder case of Haryana. He will pass through Najafgarh-Dhansa Road in the mid-night.

“A trap was laid and at about 12.30 a.m., Harish was apprehended. In this process, he also took out his pistol and tried to fire in order to escape but could not succeed and was over powered by the police team,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

During interrogation, it came out that Harish left his house with his village friends Viswajeet and Manjeet and started living with one Vikas alias Diljale.

“He revealed that Manjeet and Vikas used to execute the instructions given by dreaded criminals namely Sethi and Kapil (both presently lodged in jail) who are associated with “Lawrence Vishnoi-Akshay Palda-Kala Jathedi” Group. They used to execute their instructions by themselves or through Harish, Brijesh,” the DCP said.

A case has been registered against him under section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and 411 IPC at Special Cell Police station.

“One Yamaha make motorcycle which was robbed at gunpoint and one sophisticated pistol with four live catridges were recovered from the possession of the accused person,” the senior police officer said adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.

–IANS

anb/pgh