Sharvari: I wanted to become a civil engineer

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) From her dream to pursue a career as a civil engineer to becoming a part of the dream world of Bollywood, the journey has been interesting for Yash Raj Films’ latest discovery Sharvari.

A resident of Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Sharvari dreamt of pursuing a career as an engineer but God had other plans.

“I am born and brought up in Mumbai. My dad is a builder, mom is an interior designer and my sister is an architect. I wanted to become a civil engineer. I was in eleventh standard and studying science. At that time, there was a beauty competition which came to promote in our school. I was in the chemistry lab when our teacher said whoever takes part in the competition will get a three-hour attendance. I immediately went for it,” Sharvari told IANS.

Even though Sharvari was studying science, she revealed that she has always been drawn towards dance and cinema. The debutante said: “Right from my childhood I have been attracted towards dancing, movies etc. I won that competition and appeared in a TV commercial as promised by the organisers. After the TVC, I started getting calls for auditions.”

Sharvari added that before taking up acting, she had worked as an assistant director on Bollywood movies like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”.

She is set to make her Bollywood debut with YRF’s “Bunty Aur Babli 2” alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the shoot for which is currently going on.

Prior to that, she will appear in Amazon Prime original series “The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye”. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on the life of soldiers of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj or the Indian National Army (INA) that had played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence.

Sharing her experience of working with filmmaker Kabir Khan, Sharvari said: “Kabir Sir is a very sweet person and as a director, his vision is very clear. He wanted to make this since 20 years so he knew exactly what he wanted, how he wanted his characters but he never put any kind of pressure on us.”

The debutant revealed that she felt ashamed after reading the script for the first time thinking how come she did not know much about INA. “As a student I had only read that Subhash Chandra Bose had formed something called the Indian National Army which was not in India. I had no idea about anything else. When I started reading the script, I felt ashamed thinking how do I not know about this,” said the actress.

“It’s a proud moment for me that we are getting to tell this story to a lot of people through this series,” she added.

“The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye” also stars Sunny Kaushal, TJ Bhanu and Rohit Chaudhary. The web series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 24.

