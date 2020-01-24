Sharvari overwhelmed with ‘The Forgotten Army’ response

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Debutante Sharvari Wagh is overwhelmed with the response she has received for her performance in “The Forgotten Army”. She calls it a moment of validation.

“It is a very overwhelming moment of my life and I feel over the moon that critics and audiences are appreciating my performance. All the preparation and hard work that I have put in to bring Maya to life is in front of people now and I’m delighted with the response,” Sharvari said.

She was nervous as well as excited about the release of “The Forgotten Army”. “I was excited yet nervous at the same time when The Forgotten Army premiered. It is my first project and it is for the first time that my credentials were being put to test! I’m grateful to everyone who have been showering all the love on me and the show and I thank them deeply,” Sharvari said.

Right now, she is taking all the limelight in her stride. “For a young actor like me, this moment of validation is so important because it assures me that I am in the right direction. I really am short of words to describe this moment,” she said.

Sharvari will next be seen as a leading lady of “Bunty Aur Babli 2” opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his mark as MC Sher in last year’s “Gully Boy”.

