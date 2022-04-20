Sharvari Wagh made a promising debut in Bollywood. She was last seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. While the movie didn’t do as well as the makers hoped it would, Sharvari was lauded for her performance starring opposite Siddhanth Chaturvedi, another promising new comer in Bollywood.

Though Sharvari doesn’t belong to a Bollywood family, she is working hard to pave her way in the industry. The actress revealed that she loves dancing and is keen to learn different dance forms.

She also said that she prefers dancing as a way to work out rather than sweating it out in the gym.

Speaking about her love for dancing, Sharvari said, “I love dancing as a form of workout and it makes me the happiest. We have some very talented dancers in India and I connect with them through Instagram to try and do a workshop with them. I believe in learning new dance forms and challenging myself by trying to learn different styles.”

She elaborated on what dance forms she is learning right now. She said, “Currently I have been learning Kathak and freestyle hip hop almost every alternate day. I have converted a small room in my house into a dance studio. I can’t wait to have my own iconic Bollywood dance numbers one day. That’s my end goal.”

A few months ago, Sharvari learnt the art of baking and she also started learning to play the keyboard. Clearly the actress is someone who is always on a quest to learn something new. Workwise, Sharvari’s next project is ‘Maharaja’ the movie which is reportedly supposed to be Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut as well. Besides this, Sharvari has also reportedly been paired opposite Ishaan Khatter for a musical love story.