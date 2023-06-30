Actor Shashank Arora, who is known for his performances in ‘Titli’ and ‘The Great Indian Murder’, and will next be seen in the Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery ‘Neeyat’, was intrigued about the plot when he heard it.

Speaking about the film, Shashank said that he was very curious about the ending as director Anu Menon did not tell him the ending.

Talking about being a part of ‘Neeyat’, Shashank said: “My first reaction to ‘Neeyat’ was that I wanted to know how it ends, because Anu Menon didn’t tell me how it ends, and I was genuinely interested in knowing where this film lands up as I was pretty curious from the get go.”

“The most interesting thing about this film is of course the plot and how it ties in with the location, the geography and the family; and the dynamic that these 3 elements form when they come together, makes for a very interesting story. My favourite character is the character played by VidyaBalan, she plays Mira Rao which is a wonderful character and it was a joy watching Vidya work,” he added.

‘Neeyat’ is set in the Scottish Highlands, with the engaging trailer taking audiences into the glamorous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor and his close circle of family and friends.

As Ashish gets murdered at his own party, detective Mira Rao must find the culprit behind the killing. During the course of investigation, she discovers that everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets, leading to many motives and making everyone a potential suspect.

‘Neeyat’ will hit theatres worldwide on July 7.

