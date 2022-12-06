ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shashank Khaitan was surprised on meeting Trupti Khamkar after audition

Actress Trupti Khamkar, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, had a funny incident when she met the director of the movie Shashank Khaitan for her role in the film.

The director was surprised when he met her after the auditions. Trupti who did well in her audition of a househelp, went to meet the director decked up in an urban attire. Shashank, whose mind was consumed by Trupti’s image from the audition, couldn’t believe that she was the same person whom he saw at the auditions.

Recollecting her first meeting with the director, the actress said, “Meeting Shashank was very funny. I met him after I auditioned, they called me to the Dharma office to meet the director and I was dressed up, as usual, wearing a one-piece with boots. When Shashank walked into the room, he was awestruck, because he had seen my audition and had not expected me to be glamorous. He was expecting a girl in salwar kameez (an Indian attire).”

She added, “He asked, where is Manju (the character I play in the film)? I said, she is at home and I was told you wanted to meet me. As we started talking, he said you are a complete Bandra girl. How are you going to play the role? You look so real in the character but now you are completely opposite. That is the greatest compliment I have ever received as an actor.”

Throughout the shoot, Shashank kept teasing Trupti calling her a Bandra girl.

Trupti is known for her movies like ‘Tumhari Sulu’, ‘Gadhedo: Donkey’, first ever Marathi Zombie film ‘Zombivali’, and OTT shows like ‘Girgit. And ‘Girls Hostel’. As for ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, the film will drop on 16 December on Disney + Hotstar.

