Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has remembered late actress Sulochana Latkar, who passed away on June 3 aged 94. He called himself “extremely fortunate” to play her “reel” son in many films.

In a heartwarming tribute on Twitter, Shatrughan wrote: “Extremely fortunate to have played her reel son in many films as she epitomized her portrayal of a ‘mother’ on celluloid. Grateful, enduring, veteran, Marathi & Hindi films actress #Sulochana is no more.”

The two have worked together in films such as ‘Raampur Ka Lakshman’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ and ‘Chor Ho To Aisa’.

He added: “It was a great pleasure working with her & I cherish the memories from the times spent together, especially when I met her for my 1st film with her for Manmohan Desai’s famous ‘Raampur Ka Lakshman’.”

“She was a loving & fine human being. My deepest condolences to her family, friends, supporters, well wishers & fans in these traumatic times. May her soul find eternal peace Shanti.

