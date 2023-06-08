ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shatrughan remembers Sulochana: Fortunate to have played her reel son in many films

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has remembered late actress Sulochana Latkar, who passed away on June 3 aged 94. He called himself “extremely fortunate” to play her “reel” son in many films.

In a heartwarming tribute on Twitter, Shatrughan wrote: “Extremely fortunate to have played her reel son in many films as she epitomized her portrayal of a ‘mother’ on celluloid. Grateful, enduring, veteran, Marathi & Hindi films actress #Sulochana is no more.”

The two have worked together in films such as ‘Raampur Ka Lakshman’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ and ‘Chor Ho To Aisa’.

He added: “It was a great pleasure working with her & I cherish the memories from the times spent together, especially when I met her for my 1st film with her for Manmohan Desai’s famous ‘Raampur Ka Lakshman’.”

“She was a loving & fine human being. My deepest condolences to her family, friends, supporters, well wishers & fans in these traumatic times. May her soul find eternal peace Shanti.

20230608-101401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Waqt turns 16: Vipul Shah recalls how Big B, Akshay offered...

    Tanuj Virwani: Playing negative role ‘a learning experience’

    Shahrukh’s film with Rajkumar Hirani has a name: ‘Dunki’

    Kannada film industry eyes another pan-India hit with ‘Kabzaa’