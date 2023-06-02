ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shatrughan Sinha pens an emotional note as daughter Sonakshi turns 36

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has penned a heart-warming note for his actress daughter Sonakshi Sinha and praised her for the milestone she has created with her latest release ‘Dahaad’.

Shatrughan took to Twitter, where he shared a string of pictures featuring Sonakshi from her childhood days till now. The images also include stills from her series ‘Dahaad’.

He wrote: “How beautiful times have gone by. On this great & auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment & great achievements.”

Shatrughan said that he and his family are really proud of Sonakshi.

“We are all so very proud of your strength & everything you have accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with ‘Dahaad’ which is the talk of the town today & one of the most wonderful films which adds another feather to your body of work, recently released on amazing Amazon Prime Video.”

He concluded by saying that she will always remain very special to him.

“May your special day bring abundance of happiness, joy & lots of love today & everyday. ‘Happy great day!’ God Bless.”

