ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Shawn Levy to direct ‘Deadpool 3’, to collaborate with Ryan Reynolds for third time

By NewsWire
0
0

Shawn Levy, the director of ‘Free Guy’ and the recently released ‘The Adam Project’, is set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he has been signed to direct the third instalment of the anti-hero film ‘Deadpool’, reports ‘Variety’.

Ryan Reynolds will be essaying the role of ‘merc with a mouth’ for ‘Deadpool 3’. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the first two ‘Deadpool’ films, will write the third movie based on the ‘X-Men’ comic book character, created by Rob Liefeld.

As per ‘Variety’, Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux, Emmy-winning writers of ‘Bobs Burgers’, had been previously tapped to write “Deadpool 3,” but Reese and Wernick will instead return for a third outing.

Besides Reynolds, the details with regards to other cast members are still under wraps. The second ‘Deadpool’ film introduced Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. Reynolds also shared the news on Twitter with an image featuring his characters in ‘Deadpool’, ‘The Adam Project’ and ‘Free Guy’. He tweeted, “The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby.”

20220312-115805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.