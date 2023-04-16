Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were captured spending time together while attending Coachella in California, on Friday.

A video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM’s Twitter account showed the two kissing, reports People.

In the seconds-long clip, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, can each be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation.

For the night time outing, the ‘Mercy’ singer wore a graphic T-shirt, beige pants and a bandana around his neck, while the ‘Havana’ crooner donned a white bustier top and denim cargo pants.

In another video, shared online by a Mendes fan account, the duo can be seen watching a performance in the crowd together and kissed.

Mendes and Cabello were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019.

They were photographed sharing several PDA moments throughout that summer, and they made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet ‘Senorita’.

The duo quarantined together in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mendes said in August 2021 was a time that brought them closer together.

“Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all,” he said in an interview with Audacy Check In at the time.

“We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful.”

But in November 2021, Mendes and Cabello announced their split on Instagram through a joint statement.

