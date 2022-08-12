ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Shawn Mendes reportedly joins dating app

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Shawn Mendes is reportedly looking for love on a celebrity dating app.

He’s said to have joined days after his former-girlfriend and singer Camila Cabello was pictured hand-in-hand with the founder of another matchmaking app, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Mendes and Cabello split last November after two years together, and she is now romancing Austin Kevitch, CEO of Lox Club, which describes itself as “a members-only dating club for people with ridiculously high standards.”

The Sun said, the ‘Senorita’ singer is putting himself out there on a rival app.

“He has set up a profile, which is linked to his official Instagram account, featuring several photos of himself, a waterfall and a self-help book about relaxation, all soundtracked by the song ‘Bandana’, by Fireboy DML & Asake.”

Mendes has been seen sunning himself and swimming in the sea in Miami, Florida in the past few weeks after he cancelled his ‘Wonder’ world tour for the sake of his mental health.

The singer had been due to be on the road for the next year but said he had struggled during the North American shows this summer and ultimately decided it was for the best to axe the remaining dates.

20220812-105206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taika Waititi says his ‘Star Wars’ movie will be something new...

    Courteney Cox shares supernatural encounter

    KJ Apa and Isabel May to play DC’s ‘The Wonder Twins’...

    7.2 bn minutes in a week: ‘Stranger Things’ breaks Nielsen’s streaming...