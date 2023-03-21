After a slow opening weekend, ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ director David F. Sandberg tweeted a thread about his experience making the film and his future projects.

“On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film,” he wrote, reported Variety.

“Oh well. As I’ve been saying for a while now I’m very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things). After six years of Shazam I’m definitely done with superheroes for now.”

“Just to be clear, I don’t regret even for a second making the Shazam movies,” he continued.

“I’ve learned so much and gotten to work with some truly amazing people. Will forever be grateful that I got to direct two of these! They’ve been very challenging but valuable experiences. One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore.”

The ‘Shazam’ sequel made a lower-than-estimated $30.5 million during its opening weekend. Given that the film cost $110 million to make and another $100 million to market, it seems unlikely to be a win for Warner Bros. and DC Comics.

Before directing 2019’s ‘Shazam’, Sandberg helmed two well-received horror hits: 2016’s ‘Lights Out’ and 2017’s ‘Annabelle: Creation.’

