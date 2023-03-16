ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director gave a free-hand to its music director

Director David F. Sandberg, who is gearing up for the release of his superhero movie ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, has shared that he gave a free-hand to music director Christophe Beck to create the score and that there was no iron-clad rule to follow the first part of the film.

The music of ‘Shazam!’, which was released in 2019, was done by Benjamin Wallfisch but he couldn’t reprise his role on the film’s sequel as he was busy working on the score of ‘Flash’ which was being shot in parallel to ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’. Finding no bandwidth on Wallfisch, David turned to Beck, who used different sound textures.

David told IANS: “I worked with Benjamin Wallfisch in ‘Shazam!’ but this time it didn’t work out because he was busy working on ‘Flash’ and both these films were being executed in parallel so I had to find someone else. I found the music director in Chris Beck.”

He further mentioned: “He has done a lot of Marvel stuff and he is very much well versed with the universe of superheroes. I gave him a free hand to explore the sound textures and create the music. I didn’t bind him to follow the elements of the first part. He explored new sounds and that’s what makes ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ beautiful, sonically.”

Produced by Warner Bros Pictures, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ will land in theatres on March 17.

20230316-143403

