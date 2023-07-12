Actor Sharad Malhotra can be seen in a new music video ‘Baarishon’ alongside Akanksha Puri, and the actor feels that Akanksha gets into her character really well.

Sharad Malhotra and Akanksha Puri’s new song ‘Baarishon’ is out and the audience is loving their sizzling chemistry in the song.

Sung by Payal Dev and Udit Narayan, the song brings back the flavour of the 90’s.

In a press conference held for the song, the actor spoke about the song, her kissing experience with Akanksha and much more. Akanksha has been in the news ever since she kissed Jad Hadid on screen in Bigg Boss OTT house where he called her a bad kisser. Sharad and Akanksha have also kissed each other twice on screen.

When asked if she is really a bad kisser, Sharad replied saying, “Whatever I have experienced on screen is that she gets into her character really well. We have kissed each other twice on screen and both times she was totally into her character”.

Talking about her ‘Bigg Boss’ journey, he said, “Whatever I saw, I feel though it was a short journey but it was very interesting. She really enjoyed herself. She went there, enjoyed herself and came out. It was a learning experience for her.”

Talking about the song, he said, “We have tried to bring something closer to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ for the audience. Our song reminscies the flavour of the 90’s. Payal and Udit ji have sung it so beautifully. Akanksha has performed with such poise and grace.”

‘Baarishon’ is a romantic monsoon track crooned by Payal Dev and Udit Narayan. The song has been composed by Aditya Dev. Lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag and it features Sharad Malhotra and Akanksha Puri.

