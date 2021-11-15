Sheel Vardhan Singh on Monday assumed charge as the Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Singh became the 29th Director General of the central force, which provides security to the important installations in the country, besides providing VVIP security.

Singh, a 1986 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, was the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau prior to this appointment.

Singh joined the Indian Police Service in 1986 at the age of 23 and during his career spanning 35 years, he has held many important positions.

As part of his central deputation, Singh has served in the Ministry of External Affairs at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, and later on on his deputation in the Intelligence Bureau, he served as the Additional Director and Special Director.

He has been decorated with the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service in 2004 and President’s Police Medal for distinguished service in 2010.

National Security Guard (NSG) DG, M.A. Ganapathi, was holding additional charge of the CISF till now. The post of DG fell vacant after former DG Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was appointed as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May 2021.

–IANS

