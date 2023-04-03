ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sheezan Khan remembers late Tunisha Sharma, dedicates a couplet to her

TV actor Sheezan Khan shared a few memorable moments with her late ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma from the sets of their show, ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’. Tunisha and Sheezan were dating before the actress committed suicide on December 24, 2022, and Sheezan was taken into custody.

However, the actor cannot forget the moments they spend together. In the video Sheezan posted on his Instagram handle, both are posing together and sharing some fun-filled moments. He wrote a poem also for Tunisha in which he called her a “fairy”. He added in the caption: “Mine and only TUNNI.”

He wrote: “Ek Pari utari falak se shafaq ki laali liye..kehkasha jaisi uski aankhen gazab ki adayen liye..”

Sheezan was arrested on December 25 , 2022 after a complaint was filed by Tunisha’s mother and he got bail on March 4. After his bail, his sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz posted several pictures with him.

After his release from jail, the actor recalled some memorable moments with Tunisha.

His post reminded many of his fans about his bond with Tunisha and they called his poetry “beautiful”.

