Television actor Sheezan Khan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naazz have issued a statement slamming the media for the way their brother has been ‘targeted’.

They also asserted that people should think and analyse the overall situation before putting all the blame on their brother, requesting everyone to use their ‘common sense’.

The statement reads: “It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call ‘Ghor Kalyug’. Where’s the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where’s the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan – ask yourself this – are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!

“The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And you are their consumer. It’s equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources,” the statement read.

Shafaq became popular with the mythological show ‘Mahabharat’. Falaq was seen in serials like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, among others.

The statement further mentioned that there is a need for people who can understand the reality without any biases based on religion or any other narrative.

“Don’t be fooled… we also notice, and are very thankful for the masses as well as media portals who are able to see through the false narratives – we need more people like you. But all in all, it’s so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way. From making up stories to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame. This situation has really revealed how some humans can get to defame someone. God bless Tunisha, and hope she’s in a better place now,” the statement concluded.

Sheezan Khan has two sisters Falaq Naazz and Shafaq Naaz, and a younger brother, Ahaan.

Tunisha was found dead on December 24 on the sets of the show ‘Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’. She was said to be in relationship with Sheezan, her co-actor. On the basis of a complaint filed by her mother, he has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC.

