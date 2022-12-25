ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sheezan Mohammed Khan arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s death case

‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been arrested in the suicide case of Tunisha Sharma by Waliv police. The actress reportedly committed suicide on Saturday, December 24 on the set of the show in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, police said today. He was this afternoon sent to four-day police custody by Vasai court.

As per the media reports, Tunisha’s mother had filed a complaint against Sheezan, who is said to have been in a relationship with her and they had broken up 15 days ago. She has told the police that Tunisha was under stress because of him and that might be the reason she has taken such an extreme step. Tunisha was just 20-year-old.

Although it is claimed that she died by suicide, an investigation is going on to find the real cause of her death.

Tunisha started her career with ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and later featured in shows like ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Gabbar Poonchwala’, ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, ‘Internet Wala Love’, and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, among others.

She has also been a part of films like ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’, and ‘Dabangg 3’.The actress was also part of several music videos like ‘Pyaar ho Jaayega’, ‘Nainon Ka Ye Rona’, ‘Tu Baithe Mere Samne’, and many more.

