Shefali Jariwala NOT replacing Saumya Tandon in popular Tv show

Producer Binaifer Kohli has refuted all rumours of Shefali Jariwala replacing Saumya Tandon on her hit serial Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. It was being reported that Saumya did not want to shoot for the show and could be replaced by Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala.
Speaking to a news channel, Binaifer clarified, “I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I have not spoken to Shefali Jariwala or anyone. Saumya Tandon is currently shooting for the show. As of now she is very much a part of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and will be shooting with us. Saumya is a good artist, I love her, she is very professional. If I had my way I would have never let her go.”
Shefali had also refuted the rumours and told SpotboyE, “It’s not at all true. I really don’t know how my name came into the picture when there has been no discussion at all.”