Actress Shefali Shah, who will soon be seen in the web series “Human”, is fond of painting in her personal time. In her new show, which is co-directed by her husband Vipul Shah, around 20 of her paintings have been used as room decor.

“I was looking for a particular painting, which was to be shipped overseas, and found out all my paintings have been taken for ‘Human’. We’re shooting in a magnificent bungalow by the sea and to see my paintings adorn big walls with high ceilings was quite exciting,” she said.

“Human” is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scam.

Besides Shefali, “Human” also features actors Ram Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, and Seema Biswas.

“Human” went on floors in January and is being co-directed by Shah along with Mozez Singh.

–IANS

