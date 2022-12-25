ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shefali Sharma feels ‘Bigg Boss’ is not her ‘cup of tea’

NewsWire
0
0

Shefali Sharma, the actress well-known for portraying Bani in ‘Bani-Ishq da Kalma’, has been part of several movies like ‘Toofan Singh’, ‘Sooran’, and many more. She opened up about doing reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and why Shehnaaz Gill is her favourite contestant from the show so far.

When asked about doing ‘Bigg Boss’, Shefali said: “I am a little sceptical about doing the show as I am not sure whether I will be able to fit it. But there is a different section of the audience that watches reality TV, as they get to see celebrities without any filters. The audience connects with you and not with what you play on screen in a TV show. Yes, there are advantages and disadvantages, but the format is such that there are fights and personal attacks that are shown which I personally don’t like so I am not sure if I would want to place myself there.”

Shefali added: “A very well-known casting agency’s coordinator asked me that he would want to recommend my name for ‘Bigg Boss’, but I said no, it is just not my cup of tea. In real life, too, I can’t handle arguments and fights, and my heart rate goes up. My husband keeps saying I should do it; he says that if negativity can spread, so can positivity, so I should go there and spread positivity.”

When asked about her favourite contestant from all the seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’, the ‘Sanjog’ actress said: “Shehnaaz Gill is my favourite contestant because she never tried to pretend anything and was herself, and she is fun to watch, and I also have that Punjabi connection with her.”

20221225-143802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ruffalo, Laurie join cast of World War II drama ‘All the...

    MeITY reaches out to OTT: Social media with velvet glove (Column:...

    Balaji Telefilms, Pen Marudhar acquire India theatrical rights for ‘Jersey’

    Rasika Dugal kicks off second schedule of ‘Spike’