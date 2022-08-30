ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shefali Sharma took tips from her mother for her role

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Shefali Sharma, who is playing a mother on screen for the first time, says she took the help from her mother to understand her character well in ‘Sanjog’.

She shares: “This is the very first time I am portraying the character of a mother on-screen, and I am super excited about this. While I did my thorough research for the part by reading all the documents we had and seeing several mother-daughter videos, I wanted some help to get all the nuances right.”

Shefali says that to bring out the emotions of a mother is never easy and to do it perfectly in ‘Sanjog’ she took suggestions from her mother.

“From my actions to my reactions, the way I carry myself, to how I speak to Tara (Hazel Shah), how I behave with her, and so on, I wanted to get each aspect correct. To ace these nuances, I took the help of my real mother and I don’t think any person would be able to help me other than my mother,” she adds.

Sharma hopes viewers will connect to her on-screen personality: “I have always seen my mother as a supermom, and so, she was the first person I reached out to take some tips for the show. I hope I am able to do justice to the character of Amrita and the audience loves my character and the show.”

‘Sanjog’ airs on Zee TV.

20220830-103803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Veteran stage and film actor KTS Padannayil dead

    ‘Toofan’, the first song of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ to be released...

    Badshah: Truly believe in magic of India, especially its music

    Shaan: I avoid songs with regressive or negative connotations