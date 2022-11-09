Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London on Wednesday to meet Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif for ‘consultations’ ahead of a critical period for Pakistan, the media reported.

The Pakistan premier’s plane headed to London after he completed his two-day visit to Egypt where he attended the COP27 Summit on climate change, Samaa TV reported.

He is due to meet with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz during his visit.

The news was confirmed by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb through a tweet she made during the early hours of Wednesday.

Sources have reported that PM Shehbaz was flying to London on the instructions of party supremo.

They also reported that the ruling party is expected to take important decisions including the appointment of the new army chief and tackling of the scheduled long march on Islamabad by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Samaa TV reported.

With PML-N supremo and elder brother Nawaz Sharif residing in London since November 2019 and the party’s vice-president, Maryam Nawaz joining her father in October, the premier’s trip to the metropolis has given rise to speculation that important decisions would be made during the visit.

This is PM Shehbaz’s third trip to London since he assumed the country’s top office in April and comes ahead of the appointment of the new army chief, with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure set to end on November 29, Dawn reported.

Earlier, it was reported that PM Shehbaz would consult Nawaz on the appointment and Power Minister Khurram Dastgir had, in fact, substantiated the reports.

Taking exception to the reports, PTI chief Imran Khan had castigated the PM for discussing the appointment of the next army chief with his elder brother, terming it a violation of the Official Secrets Act and a breach of the PM’s oath of office, Dawn reported.

