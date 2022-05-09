Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has imposed a ban on the export of sugar to stabilise prices and control hoarding of the commodity in the country, his office said on Monday.

In a statement, the office quoted the premier as saying that the first priority is to fulfil the domestic demand and stabilise the prices of sugar for the people, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sharif also directed the concerned authorities to take stringent measures against the smuggling of the commodity.

He ordered the concerned departments to sternly deal with hoarders, illegal profiteers and other factors involved in creating an artificial shortage of sugar, the statement added.

According to the statement, Sharif will keep himself updated on the implementation of the measures, adding that relevant authorities will be held accountable for any negligence.

