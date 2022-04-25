SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Shehbaz blames ousted PTI govt for current power crisis

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday deemed the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) governments power policies as unproductive, stating that expensive power generation through inefficient plants costs the people Rs 100 billion per month, Express Tribune reported.

Taking to Twitter, the Pak premier said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his government had “ended the worst load-shedding in five years”.

Sharif criticised the ousted PTI government for worsening the power crisis as it failed to “purchase fuel in time nor repair power plants”.

Sharif added that he is confident that his government could redeem the situation and fix the issue of load-shedding in the country while holding the former government as responsible for the country’s power crisis.

The premier had earlier expressed his annoyance over the prolonged load-shedding durations and directed the authorities concerned to take steps to significantly reduce the outages by next month.

According to Express News, Sharif directed urgent measures to mitigate people’s problems, saying that neither he would rest, nor would let anyone rest, until people get rid of the scourge of load-shedding.

Sharif also directed for reducing power glitches on an emergency basis.

Criticising the PTI, Sharif said: “The previous government closed power units, which were set up by our government to generate low-cost electricity.”

