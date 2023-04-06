SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Shehbaz calls meet of top security body as Pak govt locks horns with SC

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC)  the country’s top security body comprising civil and military leadership  to discuss the “ongoing situation” as the government locks horns with the Supreme Court over the election verdict, media reports said.

The NSC would meet on Friday at the PM House during which the country’s prevailing situation will be discussed and decisions will be taken regarding the course of action to be taken by the government, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the meeting will be attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), heads of armed forces, federal ministers for Defence, Finance, and Information and senior military leadership, Geo News reported.

The meeting is convened as the nation passes through serious economic and political crises compounded by the recent Supreme Court verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition challenging delay in elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The ruling coalition has firmly opposed the verdict which it believes is a minority verdict of 3-2 and should not be implemented.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Sharif termed the apex court proceedings horrible and said the National Assembly would pass a resolution rejecting the verdict, Geo News reported.

“What happened in the SC proceedings, the history never witnessed such horrible scenes; it has been decided that the National Assembly will pass a resolution to reject the decision,” he had said while addressing a consultative meeting of the senior leadership of government allies.

20230406-161402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gwadar to act as business hub of Pakistan: Traders

    US announces $5mn for info on killers of researcher Avijit Roy

    Sri Lankan FM to meet Jaishankar on 3-day visit to India

    SL FM briefs Indian counterpart on actions taken on post-war issues