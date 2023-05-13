SOUTH ASIA

Shehbaz condemns Imran's allegations against COAS

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned his predecessor Imran Khan’s allegations hurled against the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

The premier deemed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s comments a proof of his low-minded mentality, Geo News reported.

It was a confession of the mastermind of the tragic incidents which unfolded on May 9, he added.

This was the same mentality, the Prime Minister said, which levelled false allegations of his murder against the patriotic army, officers and concocted false stories of cypher and foreign conspiracy.

“This is an expression of the real intentions of the anti-state mastermind of the terrorists. This is a confession that whatever happened on May 9 was done on the directions of Imran Niazi,” Sharif said, calling out the PTI chief.

He added that Khan’s statement proved his plan to desecrate the monuments of martyrs and ghazis and attacks on sensitive installations and buildings.

The premier said Khan’s anger against the army chief stems from his fears regarding the worst corruption — done by Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi and PTI’s senior leadership — being exposed, which General Munir was aware of during his tenure as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Allegations against the highly decorated General Syed Asim Munir who, Sharif said, was very admired in the rank and file and was appointed on merit, was nothing but ill-intentioned.

The premier said: “Imran Niazi was afraid of the winner of the sword of honour, Hafiz-e-Quran and the honest army chief.”

He further mentioned that this kind of “cheap talk against the chief of the brave army”, which was fighting against terrorism was akin to support of terrorists, Geo News reported.

The whole nation stood with armed forces and the army chief, he added.

