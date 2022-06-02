SOUTH ASIA

Shehbaz livid as Imran says Pakistan will split into three

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hit back at his ousted predecessor Imran Khan for making “naked threats against the country”.

In an interview, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman warned that if the establishment did not take the right decision then the country would split into three and quoted that as his reason for “putting pressure” on the powers that be, The Express Tribune reported.

In a reference to the interview, Sharif, who is on a three-day visit to Turkey, asked Khan to rein his threats in and called him “unfit” to hold any public office.

“Do your politics but don’t dare to cross limits and talk about division of Pakistan,” he warned.

In an interview with Bol TV, Khan had said: “If the establishment doesn’t make the right decisions then I can assure in writing that they and the army will be destroyed because what will become of the country if it goes bankrupt.

“Pakistan is going towards a default. If that happens then which institution will be (worst) hit? The army. After it is hit, what concession will be taken from us? Denuclearisation.

“If the right decisions aren’t made at this time then the country is going towards suicide.”

“Indian think tanks abroad are mulling to separate Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure,” the ousted premier said, without mentioning who he is pressuring.

