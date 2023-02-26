Since his ouster from power, former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has been holding the Shehbaz Sharif government responsible for the economic crisis facing the county, and claiming that only he can bail out the country.

However, the big question is whether Khan has any plan for revival of the cash-strapped country.

Khan has been addressing his supporters detailing how his government was doing better in terms of financial policy makings and economic growth of the country.

Khan claimed that the Shehbaz Sharif government plunged the country into severe economic crisis and is leading it towards a complete financial blackout.

However, analyst say that Khan’s way out to the current financial crisis in the country is directly linked with his reinstatement as the country’s prime minister, that also with a two-third majority, which he claims would bring political stability to the country and get it out of political uncertainty, which impacts the financial uncertainty prevailing in the financial market and in the eyes of the international donors and lenders in relations to Pakistan.

Khan has repeatedly reiterated his demands of holding early general elections in the country to bring about political stability, which he has insisted is the prime basis on which, the country will pave the way towards financial stability.

While what Khan demands seems one probable and suited way to have clarity into Pakistan’s ruling power center, which should have a government, in office for at least five-years and which should take officer through an election and be and elected one representative of the masses; many believe that the Khan’s demand is pre-conditioned with the prime demand that he should be brought back to power through early elections, a demand which is attached with a “threat of spreading political unrest” in the country.

“Imran Khan demands that he should be brought back to power by the military establishment, who he accuses, were the ones who ousted him from power and supported his political rivals to gang up against him,” stated Adnan Shauqat, a political analyst.

“Imran Khan, in the same breath also says that if he is not brought into power with a two-third majority; the country will plunge further into miseries, economic crisis and political chaos… which in itself is a threat. We see today, since Imran Khan was ousted from office, he has done anything and everything to malign the military establishment, reach out to global powers and lenders to not give money to Pakistan, call on IMF to not revive the crucial funding programme, and even arranged for rallies outside the UN office, demanding countries not to fund Pakistan for flood-relief as well,” he added.

Khan has also stated that if political stability through early general elections is not achieved, the financial situation in the country will continue to worsen and would come at a stage, where no one would be able to run the country.

And it would not be wrong that the current economic state of the country, coupled with political chaos is most certainly moving Pakistan towards bankruptcy. Unfortunately, no political party, in power or in opposition, seems to have a plan to keep the sinking economic ship of the country afloat.

20230226-120403