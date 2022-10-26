Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud have agreed to upgrade and enhance bilateral ties and fraternal bonds between the two countries to “new heights”.

The two held a bilateral meeting in Riyadh during which they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, Dawn news reported citing Radio Pakistan as saying on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sharif described the meeting as “excellent”.

“We agreed to upgrade and enhance bilateral ties and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to new heights in line with the requirements of (the) changing world. I told (the Crown Prince) people of Pakistan are eagerly looking forward to his visit,” he said.

According to Radio Pakistan, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the fraternal bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The premier thanked the Saudi leadership for extending assistance to Pakistan during the recent devastating floods, particularly for establishing the air bridge between Riyadh and Islamabad to provide relief goods in flood-affected areas, the report said.

For his part, the Saudi crown prince termed the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia very important for the two countries as well as for the region and the world.

Sharif landed in Riyadh on Monday where he was received by Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud at the airport.

The premier is accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other officials.

He also addressed the Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh on Monday, saying that Pakistan was “ripe for market innovation” and the country was ready to reach out to potential investors for the future of its upcoming generations, Dawn reported.

