PTI chairman Imran Khan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seemed to be in “low spirits” after his announcing the date of the long march to Islamabad, vowing to “free the nation” from the “gang of thieves”.

The PTI chief made the remarks while addressing his supporters in Sialkot, The Express Tribune reported.

“A gang of thieves and slaves of America were imposed upon us. Our fight is against these thieves and (mission is to) bring real freedom to the country,” he said.

Khan said all the sacrifices would go to waste if the “gang of thieves” continued to rule the country and vowed to free the nation from them.

Calling upon the incumbent government to hold early elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said he was kicking off his long march from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on Friday.

“We will continue to strive until people get their rights through elections.”

The former Prime Minister said an “attempt” was made to “scare the people” by martyring journalist Arshad Sharif but noted that the nation had been more resolute than before, The Express Tribune reported.

The journalist was shot dead by police along Nairobi-Magadi Highway on Sunday night in a case of “mistaken identity”, as reported by the Kenyan media.

He had fled the country in August after he was charged with sedition.

Khan claims Arshad Sharif had been a victim of targeted killing.

20221027-121403