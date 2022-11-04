SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Shehbaz Sharif considering to visit Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the ruling parties are willing to inquire about Imran Khans health in person if the environment improves, media reports said.

“Earlier when Imran Khan had an incident, Nawaz Sharif went to inquire about his health,” said Sanaullah, Geo News reported.

He added that Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif is considering going to inquire about Khan’s health, and will soon take a call on this.

Rejecting the allegations levelled by PTI against him, Sanaullah said that he sees Khan as a political opponent, not as an enemy.

“We see Imran Khan as a political opponent, not an enemy. But Imran Khan thinks of political opponents as enemies,” said Sanaullah during a press conference, Geo News reported.

The minister also pointed out that the prime suspect in the firing incident in Gujranwala on Thursday, in which Khan sustained bullet injuries in his leg, is in police’s custody and his statement has been recorded by the police in Gujrat.

“No FIR has been registered in the incident. Maybe they are trying to register the FIR as per their wishes,” said Sanaullah.

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar had said on Thursday that Khan suspects three people — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer — to be behind the assassination attempt on him, Geo News reported.

“Imran Khan has said that he had the information beforehand that these people might be involved in the assassination attempt on him,” Asad said in a video statement.

Asad, quoting the PTI chairman, demanded that all three people — the premier, the interior minister, and the senior military officer — should be removed from their office, Geo News reported.

