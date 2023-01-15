SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Shehbaz Sharif: Embarrassing to ask for more loans

Amid economic crunch in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that it is embarrassing for him to ask for more loans.

Loans is not a solution to the economic challenges facing the country as they would be returned, The Express Tribune quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Sharif also thanked Saudi Arabia for the financial support.

During the past 75 years, different governments, whether headed by the political leadership or military dictators, could not address the economic issues, he said.

Addressing the passing out ceremony of probationary officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) on Saturday, he called upon the civil servants to make the country stronger.

