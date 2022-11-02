SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Shehbaz Sharif meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

Visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed mutual cooperation between the two countries, especially in economic fields.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sharif said that they also “agreed to increase multilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan, including CPEC, and further strengthen the strategic partnership”.

The Pakistani leader also posted images of the meeting.

Sharif landed in Beijing on Tuesday night on a two-day official visit — the first since he took office in April this year.

Before departing for China, he said in a series of tweets: “Leaving for Beijing today. Honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the CPC. At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan & China stand together as friends & partners.

“My discussions with Chinese leadership will focus on revitalization of CPEC among many other things. Second phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that will uplift quality of our people’s lives. There is a lot to learn from Chinese economic miracle.”

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang and meet Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen.

