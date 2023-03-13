For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the federal government de-classified the record of Toshakhana gift beginning in 2002, the media reported.

A 446-page record of gifts from 2002 to March 2023 has been released, which includes the details of gifts received by the presidents and prime ministers, including Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Asif Ali Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

All of them took away jewel class sets and other gifts by paying minimal or no costs at all, The News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif is the only ruler who retained no expensive or jewel-class gift from the Toshakhana and surrendered them, revealing the latest Toshakhana record from 2002 till now, The News reported.

Interestingly, Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Asif Ali Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif were also gifted jewel-class sets containing a watch, a pair of cufflinks, a pen and a ring.

It is pertinent to mention that the famous Makkah design watch gifted to former prime minister Imran Khan contained the same set type.

The same kind of set was gifted to Nawaz Sharif Toshakhana’s department.

Likewise, Nawaz Sharif’s wife took a jewel-class gift which was worth over Rs 54 million at that time from their own government.

The latest record reveals that Asif Ali Zardari took 181 gifts, Nawaz Sharif 55, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi 27, Imran Khan 112 and Gen Pervez Musharraf 126 from Toshakhana.

Asif Ali Zardari as president of Pakistan retained all gifts that he received while holding the office, The News reported.

20230313-193803