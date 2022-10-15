Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday hit back at US President Joe Biden for calling Pakistan “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” while raising doubts over the countrys nuclear security, media reports said.

In a tweet from his official handle, Sharif ‘unequivocally reiterated’ that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state, adding that the country’s nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements, Express Tribune reported.

In a separate statement issued by the PM House, Sharif termed the US President’s remarks as ‘factually incorrect and misleading’, the report said.

“Over the past decades, Pakistan has proven be a most responsible nuclear state, wherein its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system.

“Pakistan has also consistently demonstrated responsible stewardship of its nuclear-weapons capability, marked by a very strong commitment to global standards, including those of IAEA on non-proliferation, safety and security,” the statement said.

Sharif said the real threat to international peace and security is posed by ultra-nationalism, violation of human rights in regions that are struggling against illegal occupation, violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents and arms race among leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb regional balance.

“Pakistan and the US have a long history of friendly and mutually beneficial relationship. At a time, when the world is confronted by huge global challenges, it is critically important that genuine and durable efforts are made to recognise the real potential of Pakistan-US relationship, while avoiding unnecessary comments. It is our sincere desire to cooperate with the US to promote regional peace and security,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying, Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, Biden had said that Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as the country has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

“And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” Biden was quoted as saying in a transcript of the address published on the White House’s website.

20221015-213207