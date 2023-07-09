INDIA

Shehbaz slams Imran Khan for ‘sinister’ campaign against Pak army chief

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for launching a “vile, sinister and malicious” campaign against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, local media reported.

Taking to Twitter, the premier condemned the PTI chief, saying he has been “badly exposed”.

“Imran Khan continues to engage in a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed,” he wrote on the microblogging site, Geo News reported.

Prime Minister Sharif said: “The former prime minister was desperately working to coerce his way back into power after failure in a methodically planned attack on the state symbols.”

He said that the PTI chief fails to realise that “the time of his politics of intimidation, violence and hatred is over”.

“Through such highly condemnable antics, he is only exposing himself, the core of which is defined by putting his personal interest (power grab) over everything else,” the Prime Minister said.

He reiterated that the people of Pakistan and the political parties strongly stood behind army chief Gen Munir and the armed forces, and will thwart any attempt and conspiracy at undermining Pakistan Army’s prestige, honour, and integrity, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, he also ordered the authorities to take legal action against those involved in such malicious campaigns inside the country and abroad, a press statement shared by PM Office Media Wing said.

2023070936380

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ruturaj Gaikwad interacts with students at Super Kings Academy

    Kerala police to take strict action against those demanding gawking wages

    Signs to detect Vitiligo

    PGTI Players Championship: Rahil Gangjee takes lead in round two