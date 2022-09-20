Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached the US to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) this week where he will present his crisis-hit country’s case on issues that call for the world’s immediate attention.

The premier is set to address the 193-member Assembly during its high-level debate on Friday and have several high-level bilateral meetings during his visit, The News reported.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he said: “Reached NY a few hours ago to tell Pakistan’s story to the world, a story of deep anguish & pain arising out of a massive human tragedy caused by floods. In my address at UNGA & bilateral meetings, I will present Pakistan’s case on issues that call for world’s immediate attention.”

On Tuesday evening, the premier would attend a reception to be hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On the same day, he will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron, the Austrian Chancellor and the Spanish Prime Minister.

A meeting with President of the European Union Council Charles Michel and participation in the Global Food Security Summit to be hosted by the Presidents of Senegal and the African Union is also on the agenda of Sharif’s visit.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will meet Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and President of World Bank David Malpass, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Besides meeting the UNGA President, Sharif would also attend a dinner reception to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Meetings with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Guterres, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are also part of the premier’s engagements.

