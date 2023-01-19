Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former human rights minister, Shireen Mazari has asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to stop blabbering on issues where he lacked clarity of thought and merely undermined the country.

“The joker we have for Imported PM should really stop blabbering on issues where he lacks clarity of thought & merely undermines Pak. Here he goes begging India for talks saying Pak has ‘learnt its lesson’. An absurd statement coming from the head of govt. Part of regime change agenda,” she said in a tweet.

Sharif had during his recent trip to Abu Dhabi, he asked the United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to facilitate dialogue with India and vowed sincere talk with the arch rivals, if a channel were to open, Dawn reported.

Sharif, in an interview to Al-Arabiya news channel, confirmed that he had sought Al-Nahyan’s help for the dialogue, while noting that Pakistan had “learnt its lesson” and “was ready for peace”.

“I have requested Mohammed bin Zayed — that he’s a brother of Pakistan and the UAE is a brotherly country. He also has good relations with India, he can play a very important role to bring the two countries on the talking table and I give my word of honour that we will be talking to Indians with sincerity of purpose,” he said.

The Prime Minister met Al-Nahyan on January 12 in Abu Dhabi during his two-day visit to the UAE.

The visit, Sharif’s third to the UAE since assuming office in April, was focused on promoting bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties, Dawn news reported.

Recalling the three wars with India and the resulting toxicity in ties and sufferings that were caused to the people, Sharif told the interviewer that “we have learnt our lesson” and wanted to live in peace. However, he conditioned that offer to the resolution of “genuine problems”, Dawn reported.

