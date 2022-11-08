SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, to constitute a judicial commission to probe the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the partys long march in Wazirabad last week in which the former Prime Minister reportedly sustained bullet injuries in his leg, media reports said.

The letter states that after the attack on Khan, violent protests have erupted across the country putting the lives of citizens at risk, Dawn reported.

It highlighted that the FIR of the incident has still not been registered, the crime scene has not been secured and the container on which the shots were fired has not been taken into custody for forensic analysis.

“Nor was a medico-legal examination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan conducted,” it read.

The letter added that the investigation into the incident was being “mishandled” and in its aftermath a “derogatory campaign” has ensued against the PML-N leadership and the state institutions, Dawn reported.

Earlier, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Khan wanted the FIR of the Wazirabad attack according to his demands, Express Tribune reported.

“He [Imran] cannot get an FIR registered and wants to bring about a revolution,” said the minister.

Sanaullah said that there “must be some sort of evidence” for an FIR to be registered and if one is to go by the PTI’s demands, then someone can even register a case against the Chief Justice, Express Tribune reported.

He added that till now, only one suspect has been taken into custody and there are no other suspects.

Recalling the attack on Ahsan Iqbal, Sanaullah said that the suspect had the same kind of motivation as he was “self-motivated” and not linked to any political or religious group.

