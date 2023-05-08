Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari have slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khans serious allegations against the army, media reports said.

Berating the PTI chief, the Sharif said that Khan’s act of routinely maligning and threatening the Pakistan Army and the intelligence agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable, Geo News reported.

“His levelling of allegations without any proof against General Faisal Naseer and officers of our intelligence agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated,” the Prime Minister said.

On the other hand, former President Asif Ali Zardari said the PTI chief has crossed all limits to defame institutions, which will not be tolerated anymore.

“The attempt to discredit institutions has exposed the true face of the man and now enough is enough. After listening to the foreign agent’s speech, no patriot can even think of following him,” said Zardari in a statement without naming the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

Zardari said the allegations against the brave and distinguished officers of the Pakistan Army are an attack on the institution with which the whole of Pakistan stands.

“A person is fooling his innocent workers with lies and deceit, I am seeing the downfall of this person,” he said, Geo News reported.

The former President said this is the country where “we all have to be buried, and we will not allow one person to play with our values and our country”.

