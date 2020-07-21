Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in black

Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill is turning heads with her latest picture on Instagram.

Wearing a black dress, she has managed to grab the attention of her fans.

“You look so gorgeous,” a user commented.

“Wow. Black diva,” another one wrote.

Shehnaaz teamed her look with minimal silver jewellery and light makeup.

“A little glamour, won’t hurt anyone,” she captioned the image.

Speaking of Shehnaaz’s work projects, she recently featured in Tony Kakkar’s new music video of the song “Kurta pajama”. Before this, she had wooed audience with her chemistry with actor Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval’s love song “Bhula dunga”. Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth made headlines with their stint in “Bigg Boss 13” earlier this year.